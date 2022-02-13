Legislators look ahead to week of legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A busy week for legislators as important pieces of legislation made their debut in the statehouse. Legislators worked more days than usual.

“Due to the fact that we had the special session, in the middle of the regular session, we’re trying to keep stay on track with our days and, and work and the members are responding very well,” said Speaker of the House, Rep. Mac McCutcheon.

The House will switch to their special-order calendar next week meaning the bills debated are selected by a committee.

“We’ll put that calendar together and you’re going to see a bill that’s dealing with tax credits for families in Alabama,” said McCutcheon.

And in both chambers work is being done on Senator Marsh’s school choice bill and the various constitutional carry bills.

“I think that’s a healthy thing for us to educators, business leaders, parents, community leaders, everyone doing talking about our education system,” said Sen. Greg Reed, senate pro tem. “How we support educators, and how we focus on doing what is best for Alabama’s kids. It’s a big deal.”

“We’ve got House Bill 272,” said McCutcheon. “Which is a rewrite of the constitutional carry issue, and it’s a lot better bill. It’s it, it takes in regards to local businesses, private property owners, law enforcement safety.”

Leaders in both chambers say there is even more on tap for next week, as we could see more movement on the anti-riot bill, transgender youth bill, and expanding broadband.

