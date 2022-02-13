Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Legislators look ahead to week of legislative session

By Erin Davis
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A busy week for legislators as important pieces of legislation made their debut in the statehouse. Legislators worked more days than usual.

“Due to the fact that we had the special session, in the middle of the regular session, we’re trying to keep stay on track with our days and, and work and the members are responding very well,” said Speaker of the House, Rep. Mac McCutcheon.

The House will switch to their special-order calendar next week meaning the bills debated are selected by a committee.

“We’ll put that calendar together and you’re going to see a bill that’s dealing with tax credits for families in Alabama,” said McCutcheon.

And in both chambers work is being done on Senator Marsh’s school choice bill and the various constitutional carry bills.

“I think that’s a healthy thing for us to educators, business leaders, parents, community leaders, everyone doing talking about our education system,” said Sen. Greg Reed, senate pro tem. “How we support educators, and how we focus on doing what is best for Alabama’s kids. It’s a big deal.”

“We’ve got House Bill 272,” said McCutcheon. “Which is a rewrite of the constitutional carry issue, and it’s a lot better bill. It’s it, it takes in regards to local businesses, private property owners, law enforcement safety.”

Leaders in both chambers say there is even more on tap for next week, as we could see more movement on the anti-riot bill, transgender youth bill, and expanding broadband.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wetumpka police officer arrested on drug, domestic violence charges in Montgomery
Montgomery police on the scene at N. Decatur Street where where a shooting left a child...
3-year-old shot, killed in Montgomery
According to court documents, 26-year-old Brandon Deshawn Webster was indicted on Thursday on...
Ex-boyfriend indicted in 2020 slaying Montgomery police officer
Auburn University just completed its review of Harsin’s status, and they say he stays.
Auburn students, fans react to Harsin remaining head coach
A woman is facing charges after court records say she attempted to smuggle drugs into an...
Court records: Woman charged after drug smuggling attempt at Alabama prison

Latest News

Alabama State Flag
State parties can decide congressional qualifying cutoff date, Merrill says
Lawmakers could decide next week on how to spend hundreds of millions of dollars from the...
Broadband expansion bill package clears the Senate
file image
Numeracy Act aims to change Alabama being dead last in math scores
Alabama riot bill heads under criticism toward a House vote