Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle

Montgomery police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
Montgomery police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.

According to Montgomery Police Lt. Raymond Carson, police and fire medics responded to the 1000 block of West South Boulevard around 6:07 p.m. That’s at the intersection of Interstate 65 and West South Boulevard. At the scene, officials found the female victim who suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

Carson said the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

No additional information could be released.

