1 arrested after shots fired into car on I-65 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested one suspect following a Monday morning incident in which shots were fired into an occupied vehicle along a stretch of Interstate 65.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. in the area of I-65 northbound near West South Boulevard.

Police have since taken 20-year-old Coty Talley into custody and charged him with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

It’s unclear what prompted the incident, but MPD said there were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

Talley is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

