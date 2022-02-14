1 arrested after shots fired into car on I-65 in Montgomery
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested one suspect following a Monday morning incident in which shots were fired into an occupied vehicle along a stretch of Interstate 65.
The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. in the area of I-65 northbound near West South Boulevard.
Police have since taken 20-year-old Coty Talley into custody and charged him with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
It’s unclear what prompted the incident, but MPD said there were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.
Talley is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.