Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

1 arrested after shots fired into car on I-65 in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested one suspect following a Monday morning incident...
The Montgomery Police Department has arrested one suspect following a Monday morning incident in which shots were fired into an occupied vehicle along a stretch of Interstate 65.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested one suspect following a Monday morning incident in which shots were fired into an occupied vehicle along a stretch of Interstate 65.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. in the area of I-65 northbound near West South Boulevard.

Police have since taken 20-year-old Coty Talley into custody and charged him with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

It’s unclear what prompted the incident, but MPD said there were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

Talley is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle
File image
2 injured in 2 separate Montgomery shootings
Jeffery Hall, a Wetumpka police officer, has been arrested by the Montgomery Police Department.
Wetumpka police officer arrested on drug, domestic violence charges in Montgomery
According to court documents, 26-year-old Brandon Deshawn Webster was indicted on Thursday on...
Ex-boyfriend indicted in 2020 slaying Montgomery police officer
Opelika police say 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody in...
Suspect in injury of Opelika police officer captured

Latest News

There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes
“I knew there was somebody out there that was making sure that before it hit the shelves, it...
Defective: Government agency shackled by law often takes years to issue recalls on potentially dangerous products
The CPSC cannot recall a dangerous product without the manufacturer’s consent. And it rarely...
Defective: Federal agency meant to protect consumers given little power to ban defective products