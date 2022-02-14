I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville reopens after 3-vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says all lanes of Interstate 65 between Montgomery and Prattville have reopened following a 3-vehicle crash Monday morning.

Few details about the crash have been made available, including the cause or any injuries.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. and prompted closure of the northbound lanes near mile marker 174.

The ALEA Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.