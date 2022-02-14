Advertise
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville reopens after 3-vehicle crash

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says all lanes of Interstate 65 between Montgomery and...
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says all lanes of Interstate 65 between Montgomery and Prattville have reopened following a 3-vehicle crash Monday morning.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says all lanes of Interstate 65 between Montgomery and Prattville have reopened following a 3-vehicle crash Monday morning.

Few details about the crash have been made available, including the cause or any injuries.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. and prompted closure of the northbound lanes near mile marker 174.

The ALEA Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

