Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Emily Van de Riet and Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 5-year-old South Carolina boy is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself, police said.

WCSC reported the Beaufort Police Department responded to the call for help Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with the boy’s 23-year-old mother in the emergency room, who said her son had accidentally shot himself in the head.

The child was airlifted to another hospital.

Investigators said the boy gained access to a 9mm handgun inside his mom’s vehicle and shot himself. He remains in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle
File image
2 injured in 2 separate Montgomery shootings
File image
Wetumpka police officer arrested on drug, domestic violence charges in Montgomery
According to court documents, 26-year-old Brandon Deshawn Webster was indicted on Thursday on...
Ex-boyfriend indicted in 2020 slaying Montgomery police officer
Opelika police say 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody in...
Suspect in injury of Opelika police officer captured

Latest News

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says all lanes of Interstate 65 between Montgomery and...
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville reopens after 3-vehicle crash
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl
Georgia man killed in Sunday morning Chilton County crash
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
A strong cold front will bring rain, storms, wind, and a threat for severe weather...
Eyes on a strong late week system