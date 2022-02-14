$5,000 reward offered in 1998 missing person case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information in a decades-old missing person case.

George Erick James was last on Nov. 23, 1998 after leaving his mother’s home in Millbrook. He was 22 years old at the time.

James was seen in Montgomery before his disappearance. It was originally thought that he might have gone to Florida or Mobile, but he hasn’t been seen since. Police say he was familiar with both areas because of construction-type work he’d done.

Earlier reports state his car was found near Evergreen, but there have not been any sightings of him.

In 1998, James was described as 6 feet,1 inch tall and around 170 pounds. He has a tattoo of a lighthouse on his chest, a skull on the right side of his neck, and the words “Brick” and “Robin” on his right arm.

James may go by the names “George Erick Conquest” or “Ceasar.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

