Alabama AD: UA Athletics not moving forward with alcohol sales at this time

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne said UA Athletics will not move forward with alcohol sales at this time.

The announcement follows a vote by the Tuscaloosa City Council to allow alcohol sales at Coleman Coliseum.

Byrne tweeted a statement Monday afternoon. Part of Byrne’s statement reads, ”It is very unfortunate that the City of Tuscaloosa’s plan would unreasonably target Alabama Athletics and our fans with a service fee on all tickets where alcohol is sold, even tickets sold to children.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.