Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama superintendent expresses concern over school choice bill

Supporters say it would help low income students get better opportunities. Others say it would...
Supporters say it would help low income students get better opportunities. Others say it would drain resources for public schools.(WFIE)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the more controversial bills in the Alabama legislature right now is a proposal involving school choice.

The bill would move more than $400 million out of the Education Trust Fund.

This bill sponsored by Sen. Del Marsh would let parents use $5,500 per child of state education money to spend on going to a school outside of their district - including private ones.

Supporters say it would help low income students get better opportunities. Others say it would drain resources for public schools.

State Superintendent Eric Mackey says he has been in contact with Marsh about concerns he has with the bill. Mackey says his main concern is accountability.

“Most of my concerns just are around the accountability piece. That if we have money that are going to nonpublic schools, what will be the accountability piece back to the state,” Mackey said. “And I’ve even had some discussions now with folks in the private school world. I think many of them are concerned about accepting state money and what that means. But, it’s just a discussion that will continue to move forward.”

There are two versions of the school choice bill - one in the House and one in the Senate. Lawmakers are expected to discuss the bills this week.

Mackey says he is pleased so far with the legislative session.

He says he’s following the Numeracy Act closely. It calls for the hiring of hundreds of math coaches to support educators in the classroom. Mackey believes it will help bolster math standards in schools.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle
File image
2 injured in 2 separate Montgomery shootings
Jeffery Hall, a Wetumpka police officer, has been arrested by the Montgomery Police Department.
Wetumpka police officer arrested on drug, domestic violence charges in Montgomery
According to court documents, 26-year-old Brandon Deshawn Webster was indicted on Thursday on...
Ex-boyfriend indicted in 2020 slaying Montgomery police officer
Opelika police say 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody in...
Suspect in injury of Opelika police officer captured

Latest News

.
Arrest after shots fired into car on I-65 in Montgomery
Debate heats up over school choice bill
Debate heats up over school choice bill
.
Push to expand Alabama's Pre-K program
.
Mother of boy shot to death in Montgomery demands justice
Ja’Seyon Green, 3, was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle in Montgomery on Feb. 11, 2022.
Mother of boy, 3, shot to death in Montgomery grieves, demands justice