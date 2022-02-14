Advertise
Court upholds appeal denial in A.C. Smith’s manslaughter conviction

The Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals has affirmed the decision to deny an appeal from former Montgomery officer Aaron Cody Smith.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals has affirmed the decision to deny an appeal from former Montgomery officer Aaron Cody Smith.

Court records show the court issued a substitute opinion in early February, reaffirming its decision to deny Smith’s appeal to overturn his conviction and sentencing.    

According to court records, the defense said they intend to take the appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court.

At the same time, the state has renewed its motion to revoke Smith’s bond and impose a sentence in March, court records said.

A hearing on the case is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m.

Smith fatally shot Gregory Gunn during a field interview on McElvey Street on Feb. 25, 2016. He was initially charged with murder but convicted of manslaughter.

During his trial, Smith testified that his district was “getting torn up with burglaries” and said his lieutenant told him to “stop everything that moved” in his district.

Smith was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison and pay court costs and restitution.

He resigned following his conviction.

