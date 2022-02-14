Eyes on a strong late week system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a very cold morning on this Valentine’s Day we’re in for plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures in the lower 60s. A light wind will help that sun feel even better.

Sunshine with highs in the lower 60s today. (WSFA 12 News)

Another cold night is in store tonight in the lower 30s before we warm up even more tomorrow. We’re going to be in the upper 60s under mainly sunny skies.

Moisture will increase on Wednesday, which will allow more clouds to develop. We’ll still be dry with highs well into the 70s. There will be a little bit of a breeze as our next system strengthens to our west.

We're looking beautiful through Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

That system will arrive Thursday in the form of a strong cold front. Expect at least some showers late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but the bulk of the action comes throughout the afternoon, evening and first half of the overnight Thursday.

Rain, storms, windy conditions, and warm temperatures are all expected as this system moves through Central Alabama. The risk for strong and severe thunderstorms exists, but exact details when it comes to timing and who is at the greatest risk have to be ironed out a bit more.

Damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes and heavy rain are all threats on Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

What we do know is that severe weather will be possible for everyone, but the western half of Central Alabama may end up with the highest chance of seeing it. Hazards include damaging wind gusts to 60 mph, a few tornadoes and very heavy rainfall.

Once the front clears by Friday morning we will dry out and cool back down. Temperatures will go from the 70s on Thursday to the upper 50s on both Friday and Saturday. Friday will feature a good deal of cloud cover, but sunshine returns for the weekend.

Temperatures warm back up this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Temps will go right back up by Sunday with additional chances for rain heading into the last week of February.

