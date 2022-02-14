Advertise
Georgia man killed in Sunday morning Chilton County crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY , Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigation a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Georgia man early Sunday morning in Chilton County.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Alabama 22 near the 47 mile marker. That about four miles east of Maplesville.

ALEA says John W. Brown, 29, of Brunswick, Georgia, was driving his 2005 Nissan Titan when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a pole and then a tree. Brown was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died on the scene.

(ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

