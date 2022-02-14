Gonzaga back at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wyoming enters poll

(AP) - Gonzaga has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Bulldogs earned 56 of 60 first-place votes to swap places with Auburn, which had spent the past three weeks at No. 1.

The Tigers fell to No. 2 after losing at Arkansas.

This is the Zags’ third stint at No. 1 this season.

Providence climbed to No. 8 for its highest ranking since January 2016. Wyoming, Arkansas and Alabama were the week’s new additions.

The No. 22 Cowboys are in the poll for the first time since 2015.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS RANK 1 GONZAGA 21-2 1496 2 2 AUBURN 23-2 1413 1 3 ARIZONA 22-2 1370 4 4 KENTUCKY 21-4 1350 5 5 PERDUE 22-4 1163 3 6 KANSAS 20-4 1151 8 7 BAYLOR 21-4 1148 10 8 PROVIDENCE 21-2 1093 11 9 DUKE 21-4 1073 7 10 VILLANOVA 19-6 911 15 11 TEXAS TECH 19-6 858 9 12 ILLINOIS 18-6 778 13 13 UCLA 17-5 711 12 14 HOUSTON 20-4 700 6 15 WISCONSIN 19-5 631 14 16 TENNESSEE 18-6 595 19 17 SOUTHERN CAL 21-4 554 21 18 OHIO ST. 15-6 503 16 19 MICHIGAN ST. 18-6 485 17 20 TEXAS 18-7 410 20 21 MURRAY ST. 24-2 290 23 22 WYOMING 21-3 190 - 23 ARKANSAS 19-6 158 - 24 UCONN 17-7 112 24 25 ALABAMA 16-9 80 -

Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado St. 29, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, South Dakota St. 3, Toledo 3, Miami 3, Boise St. 3, San Francisco 2, Belmont 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1.

