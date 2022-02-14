Grady man charged in domestic violence, kidnapping incident

GRADY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Grady man is facing multiple charges after a kidnapping incident Saturday.

Kyle Parker Jackson is charged with kidnapping first-degree and domestic violence strangulation/suffocation.

Court records say the incident took place between 3 and 3:30 p.m. in the 13,000 block of Meriwether Trail. The victim reported to deputies that Jackson pressed his fist into her throat, preventing her from being able to breathe.

Jackson later allegedly abducted another victim and used them as a human shield to avoid being apprehended by law enforcement, the arrest affidavit indicated.

During the incident, Jackson was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was placed under a $60,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.