Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Grady man charged in domestic violence, kidnapping incident

A Grady man is facing multiple charges after a kidnapping incident Saturday.
A Grady man is facing multiple charges after a kidnapping incident Saturday.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRADY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Grady man is facing multiple charges after a kidnapping incident Saturday.

Kyle Parker Jackson is charged with kidnapping first-degree and domestic violence strangulation/suffocation.

Court records say the incident took place between 3 and 3:30 p.m. in the 13,000 block of Meriwether Trail. The victim reported to deputies that Jackson pressed his fist into her throat, preventing her from being able to breathe.

Jackson later allegedly abducted another victim and used them as a human shield to avoid being apprehended by law enforcement, the arrest affidavit indicated.

During the incident, Jackson was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was placed under a $60,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle
File image
2 injured in 2 separate Montgomery shootings
File image
Wetumpka police officer arrested on drug, domestic violence charges in Montgomery
According to court documents, 26-year-old Brandon Deshawn Webster was indicted on Thursday on...
Ex-boyfriend indicted in 2020 slaying Montgomery police officer
Opelika police say 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody in...
Suspect in injury of Opelika police officer captured

Latest News

What the middle and end of February looks like when looking at the UV index.
The UV index explained
A Red Level man died Friday after a crash involving a tractor and a SUV.
Red Level man dies after crash between tractor, SUV
A strong cold front will bring rain, storms, wind, and a threat for severe weather...
Eyes on a strong late week system
Alabamians urged to add emergency contact to driver's license
Alabamians urged to add emergency contact to driver's license