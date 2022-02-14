Advertise
I-85 NB closed near Auburn due to fiery multi-vehicle crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with at least one on fire along Interstate 85 near Auburn.

Auburn police and fire units are on the scene of the crash with injuries in the northbound lanes near Exit 51.

The vehicle fire is under control, according to law enforcement, but the crash scene is causing traffic issues both north and southbound.

Currently, all northbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 51.

Commuters are urged to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

