Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Name released of pedestrian killed in Montgomery collision

The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a pedestrian who was hit and killed...
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a pedestrian who was hit and killed Saturday evening.((Source: WSFA 12 News file photo))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a pedestrian who was hit and killed Saturday evening.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1000 block of West South Boulevard around 6:05 p.m. where they found the body of Tamika Tutt, 52, of Montgomery.

Tutt was struck and killed by the driver of a 1998 Ford Ranger, according to investigators. The driver was uninjured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle
File image
2 injured in 2 separate Montgomery shootings
Jeffery Hall, a Wetumpka police officer, has been arrested by the Montgomery Police Department.
Wetumpka police officer arrested on drug, domestic violence charges in Montgomery
According to court documents, 26-year-old Brandon Deshawn Webster was indicted on Thursday on...
Ex-boyfriend indicted in 2020 slaying Montgomery police officer
Opelika police say 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody in...
Suspect in injury of Opelika police officer captured

Latest News

I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville closed due to wreck
Barry Brown visits Montgomery ahead of European movie premiere
Barry Brown visits Montgomery ahead of European movie premiere
.
I-85 NB closure near Auburn could last several hours, EMA says after fiery crash
George Erick James has been missing since November 1998.
$5,000 reward offered in 1998 missing person case