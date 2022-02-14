Name released of pedestrian killed in Montgomery collision
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a pedestrian who was hit and killed Saturday evening.
Police and fire medics responded to the 1000 block of West South Boulevard around 6:05 p.m. where they found the body of Tamika Tutt, 52, of Montgomery.
Tutt was struck and killed by the driver of a 1998 Ford Ranger, according to investigators. The driver was uninjured.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
