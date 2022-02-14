Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Opelika police arrest suspect in Morgan Ave. murder

Opelika police arrest suspect in Morgan Ave. murder
Opelika police arrest suspect in Morgan Ave. murder(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested a suspect for the Morgan Ave. murder that happened last week.

On Feb. 9, officers arrested 32-year-old Gregory Geraldo Miles for the murder of 37-year-old Jela Marshall. That incident occurred on Feb. 8 in the 900 block of Morgan Avenue.

Miles is currently being held at the Lee County Jail.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle
File image
2 injured in 2 separate Montgomery shootings
File image
Wetumpka police officer arrested on drug, domestic violence charges in Montgomery
According to court documents, 26-year-old Brandon Deshawn Webster was indicted on Thursday on...
Ex-boyfriend indicted in 2020 slaying Montgomery police officer
Opelika police say 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody in...
Suspect in injury of Opelika police officer captured

Latest News

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says all lanes of Interstate 65 between Montgomery and...
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville reopens after 3-vehicle crash
Georgia man killed in Sunday morning Chilton County crash
A strong cold front will bring rain, storms, wind, and a threat for severe weather...
Eyes on a strong late week system
A Grady man is facing multiple charges after a kidnapping incident Saturday.
Grady man charged in domestic violence, kidnapping incident
What the middle and end of February looks like when looking at the UV index.
The UV index explained