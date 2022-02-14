Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his newborn child.(Instagram/van_j12 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sunday was a big night for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, who is now both a Super Bowl champion and a new dad.

His wife Samaria went into labor in the middle of Super Bowl LVI, while he was doing his best to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on the field.

Jefferson posted a photo to his Instagram story after the big game, showing him cradling his newborn baby boy.

His caption simply stated “X2!!!!!”

That’s a reference to the fact that he and his childhood sweetheart are also parents to their 5-year-old daughter Bella.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle
File image
2 injured in 2 separate Montgomery shootings
File image
Wetumpka police officer arrested on drug, domestic violence charges in Montgomery
According to court documents, 26-year-old Brandon Deshawn Webster was indicted on Thursday on...
Ex-boyfriend indicted in 2020 slaying Montgomery police officer
Opelika police say 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody in...
Suspect in injury of Opelika police officer captured

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
Amid Ukraine tensions, Kremlin says it’s ready for more talks with West
A Grady man is facing multiple charges after a kidnapping incident Saturday.
Grady man charged in domestic violence, kidnapping incident
What the middle and end of February looks like when looking at the UV index.
The UV index explained
Police and emergency responders are seen at a crime scene in Albuquerque Sunday after a mass...
Police arrest man suspected of stabbing 11 in Albuquerque
The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.
QR code Super Bowl commercial crashes Coinbase’s app