Red Level man dies after crash between tractor, SUV

A Red Level man died Friday after a crash involving a tractor and a SUV.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Red Level man died Friday after a crash involving a tractor and a SUV.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 55 less than a mile south of Red Level.

ALEA said William L. Skipper, 64, was rear-ended by a 2011 Cadillac ESC while operating a John Deere farm tractor. Skipper was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information surrounding the crash was released.

