Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Suspect dead following officer involved shooting in Oxford

Oxford officer involved shooting
Oxford officer involved shooting(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead following an officer involved shooting in Oxford early Monday morning.

It happened around midnight after Oxford police say a suspect stole a vehicle at gunpoint.

A pursuit began during which the suspect reportedly began firing at offices along I-20.

The suspect was shot as officers returned fire at Airport Rd and AL. Hwy 21. The driver was killed at the scene. No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle
File image
2 injured in 2 separate Montgomery shootings
File image
Wetumpka police officer arrested on drug, domestic violence charges in Montgomery
According to court documents, 26-year-old Brandon Deshawn Webster was indicted on Thursday on...
Ex-boyfriend indicted in 2020 slaying Montgomery police officer
Opelika police say 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody in...
Suspect in injury of Opelika police officer captured

Latest News

Beijing 2022
The Winter Olympics: watch live events & daily highlights throughout the games
A strong cold front will bring rain, storms, wind, and a threat for severe weather...
Eyes on a strong late week system
Much colder air is moving into the area. See how cold we get in the updated hour-by-hour...
First Alert: Cold now, storms likely Thursday
Blood being donated at the Hillcrest Community Center
FDA working to increase blood donor eligibility amid nationwide blood crisis