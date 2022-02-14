Troy falls to Little Rock in 258-Point Game celebration

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans were upset by Little Rock in the “Battle of the Trojans” game on Saturday by a score of 66-62.

It was the first conference loss of the season at Trojan Arena, and it snaps a four-game winning streak for Troy (17-8, 8-4 SBC).

“It’s disappointing losing, especially with our 258-celebration today,” said Troy head coach Scott Cross. “I wanted nothing more than to get a victory for them. Just so many fans in here, but we just weren’t mentally ready. I tried my best before the game to get our guys fired up. They probably looked at that South Alabama and Little Rock score and felt like we were just going to show up and win the basketball game. It doesn’t work that way, and that’s why they play the games.”

The game was tied at the half but Little Rock’s second half lead grew to seven at one point before being whittled down to a four-point win.

“The Sun Belt Conference is very even, and Little Rock showed that they are a good basketball team,” Cross added. “They were tougher than us today. They hit big shots, and our defense was nonexistent. We didn’t do the little things that have made us successful.”

The game commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Trojans’ NCAA record-breaking game against DeVry on Jan. 12, 1992. Players wore commemorative jerseys with the iconic “Troy State” emblazoned across the chest like the ones worn by the 1992 squad responsible for scoring 258 points in a single game.

Troy makes its final road trip of the season, starting at Appalachian State on Thursday in a battle for the number one seed.

