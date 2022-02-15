Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama Sec. of State reacts to claim that card is voter suppression

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is reacting after a tweet said the state was trying to...
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is reacting after a tweet said the state was trying to suppress voters.(Source: WAFF)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Erin Davis
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is reacting after a tweet said the state was trying to suppress voters.

The tweet was made by an executive from Alabama Arise, an advocacy group. It accused the state of attempting to suppress voters by telling them to deregister using a voter registration withdrawal card.

According to Merrill, the card is part of the Electronic Registration Information Center or ERIC. It is distributed to people who are registered to vote or participate in the election cycle in more than one state.

“We are, by law, allowed to contact voters that are dual registered in more than one state or participating in the same election cycle in more than one state,” Merrill said.

Merrill added that this is not a new process.

“We’ve been doing this for a year and a half and this is the first time you’ve ever heard of it. So, that answers the question,” Merrill said. “This is not a concern, and it’s certainly not a problem.”

When asked why there could be confusion about the card, Merrill says it was an attack and called the tweet misleading.

“This was done by certain liberals who were trying to advocate a particular position to show their displeasure without attempts to ensure that we have accurate, complete, up-to-date voter rolls that have integrity and transparency,” Merrill said.

If you receive one of the cards, Merrill said you should review the instructions before filling it out or call the secretary of state’s office if you have questions.

Reached for comment, Alabama Arise issued a statement saying the tweet by Jane Adams was sent from her personal account on personal time and that it was not connected to her work at Alabama Arise. Adams has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Coroner: 1 dead in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn
Coty Talley is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Man arrested after shots fired into car on I-65 in Montgomery
Ja’Seyon Green, 3, was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle in Montgomery on Feb. 11, 2022.
Mother of boy, 3, shot to death in Montgomery grieves, demands justice
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says all lanes of Interstate 65 between Montgomery and...
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville reopens after 3-vehicle crash
A Grady man is facing multiple charges after a kidnapping incident Saturday.
Grady man charged in domestic violence, kidnapping incident

Latest News

Governor Mills Announces Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan Grants to 14 School Administrative Units to...
Advocates call for expansion of Alabama pre-K program
White House correspondent on KYIV, SCOTUS. Jan. 6 committee
White House correspondent on Kyiv, SCOTUS. Jan. 6 committee
Former President Donald Trump met with Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill at Mar-a-Lago on...
Fmr. President Donald Trump participates in Ala. photo voter ID ad
The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce endorses Jeff Coleman in his Congressional race on January...
Is Jeff Coleman’s congressional candidacy doomed from the start?