Alabama State releases 2022 football schedule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has released the Hornets’ football schedule for 2022.

Aug. 27 - ASU vs. Howard (Atlanta) - (Away)

Sept. 3 - ASU vs. Miles (Labor Day Classic) - (Home)

Sept. 10 - ASU vs. UCLA - (Away)

Sept. 24 - ASU vs. Prairie View A&M - (Home)

Oct. 1 - ASU vs. Texas Southern - (Away)

Oct. 8 - ASU vs. Jackson State (Homecoming) - (Home)

Oct. 15 - ASU vs. Mississippi Valley State - (Home)

Oct. 29 - ASU vs. Alabama A&M (Magic City Classic) - (Away)

Nov. 5 - ASU vs. Bethune-Cookman - (Away)

Nov. 12 - ASU vs. Florida A&M - (Home)

Nov. 24 - ASU vs. UAPB (Turkey Day Classic) - (Away)

Season tickets are currently on sale at ASU.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.