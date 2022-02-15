Bail raised for Elmore County child sex abuse suspect

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County judge has increased the bail amount for a man facing trial again for child sex crimes.

Leon Albert Prince, 77, is charged with sex abuse of a child under 12. He had posted the original $40,000 bail the same day as his arrest on Jan. 24.

Prince was back in jail Tuesday after Circuit Judge Bill Lewis raised that bail amount to $300,000.

Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson confirms that Leon Albert Prince’s bond was raised to $300,000 at a hearing this morning. https://t.co/VPFyg6BYZZ — Ashley Bowerman (@AshleyWSFA) February 15, 2022

Prosecutors were trying to get his bail increased to $500,000. Elmore County Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson called Prince a “danger to the public,” saying the original amount was not enough.

Prince’s indictment on Jan. 7 stems from an incident in 2010 or 2011. Prosecutors say the victim did not report it until recently.

This is not the former Sunday school teacher’s first time facing such a charge. He previously served 15 years of a 30-year sentence for sexual abuse of a 7-year-old that happened in 1972. That victim, Allison Black Cornelius, spoke to WSFA 12 News before Tuesday’s hearing and said she intended to be there.

“We have to do a better job in the judicial system, in our legal system, of protecting the public from people like this,” Cornelius said.

WSFA 12 News reached out to Prince’s attorney before the bail hearing but did not receive a response.

