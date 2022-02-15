Gov. Ivey announces grants to help domestic violence victims

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded five grants to fund services for domestic violence victims across the state.

The grants total $567,424 and are from the American Rescue Plan that relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants will be distributed to Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc., The Domestic Violence Intervention Center, The House of Ruth, The Montgomery Area Family Violence Program and Second Chance Inc.

“These funds will assure victims that they have help and resources they can turn to in situations involving domestic violence,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I commend these agencies and their staff members for assisting victims and their families during these trying times in their lives.”

The list below illustrates what areas these foundations serve and how much they will receive:

Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc. in Huntsville received $200,000 to serve victims in Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties.

The Domestic Violence Intervention Center in Opelika received $85,000 to serve victims in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.

The House of Ruth in Dothan received a $34,314 grant to serve victims in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

The Montgomery Area Family Violence Program (Family Sunshine Center) received a $185,000 grant to serve victims in Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.

Second Chance Inc. of Anniston received $63,110 to serve victims in Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega counties.

(Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs)

The grants will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in providing additional funds to support the important work of these agencies,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in a statement. “We owe a debt of gratitude to these agencies, their staff and volunteers for their dedication to assisting victims.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.