Montgomery extends job offer to external police chief candidate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayor Steven Reed confirmed Tuesday that an employment offer has been extended to a finalist vying to become the city’s next police chief.

Reed said he was unable to share the name of the candidate, but would confirm they are “external” from the department. That would mean the offer was not made to Interim Montgomery Police Chief Ramona Harris, who has been at the helm since since Chief Ernest Finley was terminated last June.

The mayor said in late December that the city has received nearly 100 highly qualified applicants from across the country, with Harris among the prospects.

The search is being conducted by Strategic Government Resources, a leader in executive recruitment for governments and non-profits.

Reed described the finalist as a good fit for the city and someone who is a best in class in law enforcement and will bring trust and transparency to MPD. He added that the candidate is a person who has a plan to address the uptick in crime Montgomery is witnessing.

Reed said he was confident in his decision and hopes to make a final announcement within two weeks.

