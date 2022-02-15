Montgomery man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-65

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died following a three-vehicle crash Monday evening on Interstate 65, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Demontray O’Neal Likely, 23, was killed when a 2006 Ford Ranger, driven by Nicholas Angelo Mims, 56, of Pine Apple, slammed into the back of his 2007 Nissan Altima while he was stopped in traffic due to an earlier crash.

The impact caused a chain reaction that slammed Likely’s vehicle into a 2004 Freightliner 18-wheeler, driven by Lawrence E. Johnson Jr., 65, of Port Allen, La., who was also stopped in traffic.

The crash happened at 5:07 p.m. near the 157 mile marker in Lowndes County, approximately 15 miles south of Montgomery.

Likely was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, ALEA said, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in his vehicle, Donna Rowlette, 33, of Georgiana, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.