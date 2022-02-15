Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Officials seize heart-shaped meth on Valentine’s Day

A deputy with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they discovered a heart-shaped rock...
A deputy with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they discovered a heart-shaped rock of meth during a traffic stop on Valentine's Day.(Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (Gray News) - Officials in California said they made a very fitting discovery when they seized a rock of meth shaped like a heart on Valentine’s Day.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the rock was found during an overnight traffic stop. The driver had roughly 30 grams of meth, most of which was shaped as a heart.

“While it’s fitting for the day, it’s still super illegal,” the sheriff’s office said. “We’re not sure what this converts to in carats, but maybe just go with chocolates and roses next year instead.”

Officials did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Coroner: 1 dead in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn
Coty Talley is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Man arrested after shots fired into car on I-65 in Montgomery
Ja’Seyon Green, 3, was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle in Montgomery on Feb. 11, 2022.
Mother of boy, 3, shot to death in Montgomery grieves, demands justice
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says all lanes of Interstate 65 between Montgomery and...
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville reopens after 3-vehicle crash
A Grady man is facing multiple charges after a kidnapping incident Saturday.
Grady man charged in domestic violence, kidnapping incident

Latest News

FILE — A parent walks away from the Sandy Hook Elementary School with her children following a...
Sandy Hook families settle for $73 million with gun maker Remington
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Trucks leaving blockade at Canadian border crossing
A Montgomery man has died following a three-vehicle crash Monday evening on Interstate 65,...
Montgomery man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-65
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Officer in George Floyd’s killing testifies about training
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at legislative conference