Severe weather possible late Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another cold morning for us with lower 30s areawide under a mainly clear sky. By afternoon, sunshine will warm us up nicely once again. Most communities will reach the upper 60s, with a couple of spots touching 70.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures today. (WSFA 12 News)

Moisture will increase tomorrow, which will allow more clouds to develop. We’ll still be dry with highs warming up even more into the lower and middle 70s.

There will be a little bit of a breeze as well as our next system strengthens to the west. That system will arrive Thursday in the form of a strong cold front. Expect at least a few showers late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but the bulk of the action comes later in the afternoon and ends during the overnight hours.

Rain and storms become likely late Thursday afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain, storms, windy conditions, and warm temperatures are all expected as this system moves through Central Alabama. The risk for strong and severe thunderstorms exists, but exact details when it comes to timing, the magnitude of the severe threat and who is at the greatest risk have to be ironed out a bit more.

What we do know is that severe weather will be possible for everyone, but the western half of Central Alabama has the highest chance of seeing it. Hazards include damaging wind gusts to 60 mph, a few tornadoes and heavy rainfall.

Outside of any rain or storms it will be windy with gusts upwards of 30-35 mph Thursday. Winds of that magnitude could cause some power outages and trees to go down. This will be especially true if the soils are wet.

Temperatures will drop down on Friday before coming right back up. (WSFA 12 News)

Once the front clears by Friday morning we will dry out and cool back down. Temperatures will go from the 70s on Thursday to the 50s on Friday and lower 60s on Saturday. Friday will feature decreasing cloudiness, with more sunshine for the weekend.

Temps will go right back up come Sunday with additional chances for rain Sunday night through Tuesday morning. That disturbance will bring plain showers, nothing significant.

