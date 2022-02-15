Suspect charged in death of 56-year-old Opelika man

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been charged in the death of a 56-year-old Opelika man.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on February 4, Opelika police responded to a rescue call in the 200 block of Vero Court. There, police say they found a man who appeared to have been assaulted.

After an investigation, authorities say they discovered that the assault happened in the 200 block of Chester Avenue.

The victim, Edward Shephard, Jr., was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment before being transported to Montgomery’s Baptist Medical Center South. He died of his injuries on February 10.

Authorities later identified 41-year-old Jeremiah Ellis Spence, of LaFayette, as a suspect. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 334-705-5220 or the secret witness line at 334-745-8666.

