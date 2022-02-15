Advertise
Valentine’s survey: Americans are less likely than ever to have sex or get married

There is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials.
There is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials.(Stocksnap from Pixabay via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - While Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love, it’s also a time to reassess the state of relationships.

According to the General Social Survey, 26% of Americans ages 18 and up didn’t have sex once over the past year.

While some of that can be blamed on the pandemic, social scientists point out it is a trend that has been developing over time – on par with an increase in unmarried men and women living alone.

While younger people are struggling romantically, the percentage of people over 55 in a relationship has remained steady.

And there is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials. That means though there are fewer marriages, the ones that do happen are more likely to succeed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

