Victim in Monday’s I-85 wreck near Auburn identified

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee County Coroner’s office has identified a victim killed in a wreck on Interstate 85 near Auburn Monday.

According to County Coroner Bill Harris, the victim is Patrick Wayne Swearingen, 31, believed to be from the Phenix City area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Swearingen was on active duty with the US Navy and about to retire, Harris added.

The multi-vehicle wreck happened around 1:20 p.m. near exit 51. Harris said when police and medics arrived at the scene, at least two of the vehicles were on fire and several people had been injured. A thick cloud of dark smoke could be seen coming from the wreck.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes of I-85 between Auburn and Opelika for several hours.

Additional details, including the cause of the crash, have not been released.

