Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Wetumpka police officer fired days after arrest

Jeffery Hall has been fired from the Wetumpka Police Department days after being arrested by...
Jeffery Hall has been fired from the Wetumpka Police Department days after being arrested by the Montgomery Police Department.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka police officer who was arrested on drug and domestic violence charges Friday has been fired from the department, according to a statement released by the police chief Tuesday.

Officer Jeffery Hall was arrested in Montgomery and charged with third-degree domestic violence - third-degree assault as well as manufacturing of a controlled substance. The man’s wife was also charged in connection to the incident.

Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton said Hall’s employment was terminated on Monday.

Court documents were not immediately available on the domestic violence charge. However, the drug charge was filed after Jeffrey Hall is alleged to have manufactured a controlled substance in the way of a clandestine marijuana grow in the 8000 block of Faith Lane in Montgomery.

For that charge, two or more of the following conditions existed.

  1. Possession of a firearm
  2. The operation took place within 500 feet of a home
  3. The operation was for the production of a Schedule 1 controlled substance
  4. A person under 17 was present during the manufacturing process

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Coroner: 1 dead in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn
Coty Talley is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Man arrested after shots fired into car on I-65 in Montgomery
Ja’Seyon Green, 3, was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle in Montgomery on Feb. 11, 2022.
Mother of boy, 3, shot to death in Montgomery grieves, demands justice
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says all lanes of Interstate 65 between Montgomery and...
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville reopens after 3-vehicle crash
A Grady man is facing multiple charges after a kidnapping incident Saturday.
Grady man charged in domestic violence, kidnapping incident

Latest News

A Montgomery man has died following a three-vehicle crash Monday evening on Interstate 65,...
Montgomery man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-65
University of Alabama to end mandatory masking, COVID protocols
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey announces grants to help domestic violence victims
The victim has been identified as Janiyah Simmons.
POLICE: 15-year-old Wenonah High School student shot and killed while “playfighting” with loaded gun