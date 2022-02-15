Wetumpka police officer fired days after arrest

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka police officer who was arrested on drug and domestic violence charges Friday has been fired from the department, according to a statement released by the police chief Tuesday.

Officer Jeffery Hall was arrested in Montgomery and charged with third-degree domestic violence - third-degree assault as well as manufacturing of a controlled substance. The man’s wife was also charged in connection to the incident.

Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton said Hall’s employment was terminated on Monday.

Court documents were not immediately available on the domestic violence charge. However, the drug charge was filed after Jeffrey Hall is alleged to have manufactured a controlled substance in the way of a clandestine marijuana grow in the 8000 block of Faith Lane in Montgomery.

For that charge, two or more of the following conditions existed.

Possession of a firearm The operation took place within 500 feet of a home The operation was for the production of a Schedule 1 controlled substance A person under 17 was present during the manufacturing process

