3 Black-owned Montgomery businesses receive $15K donation from HMMA

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In honor of Black History Month, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama donated $15,000 to three Black-owned Montgomery businesses.

The donation is a part of “The Progress Project,” an initiative launched by HMA to support Black-owned businesses. Team members at HMMA nominated businesses for the project, and from the nominations, three were selected:

  • King’s Canvas: An art and social justice organization whose mission is to provide opportunity and access to underexposed artists. The organization will create an outdoor gathering space to host community events, neighborhood art walks, and more.
  • Plant Bae: A female-owned vegan restaurant that is a staple in the downtown community. The restaurant will make aesthetic and interior modifications to elevate the restaurant’s look.
  • Jozettie’s Cupcakes: A family-run bakery and local favorite with a long history of giving back to the community. The bakery will expand its capabilities at its second location.

“Our U.S. manufacturing facility is proud to call Montgomery home. Montgomery is a city rich in culture and a cornerstone in the civil rights movement,” said Dana White, chief communications officer at Hyundai Motor North America. “The pandemic has been particularly hard for small businesses, and as a member of this vibrant community, Hyundai wants to help these businesses grow and thrive.”

Hyundai said it plans to feature each business on its social media platforms throughout February. It also plans to expand the project to other markets as part of its corporate social responsibility programming.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

