AHSAA boys basketball sub-regional scores

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here are the results for the AHSAA boys basketball sub-regionals.

Class 1A

Southwest Regional

Game 1: McIntosh 67, Marengo 39

Game 2: Millry 54, Southern Choctaw 52

Game 3: Keith 71, Maplesville 36

Game 4: Autaugaville 75, RC Hatch 60

Southeast Regional

Game 5: JF Shields 64, Pleasant Home 37

Game 6: Brantley 70, Florala 48

Game 7: Loachapoka 60, Woodland 32

Game 8: Central-Hayneville 94, Talladega County Central 72

Northwest Regional

Game 9: Pickens County 66, Marion County 45

Game 10: Meek 67, South Lamar 45

Game 11: R.A. Hubbard 38, Belgreen 37

Game 12: Covenant Christian 90, Phillips 30

Northeast Regional

Game 13: Faith Christian 65, Sumiton Christian 39

Game 14: Cornerstone School 80, Ragland 55

Game 15: Oakwood Adventist 61, Skyline 54

Game 16: Decatur Heritage 79, Valley Head 50

Class 2A

Southwest Regional

Game 1: Leroy 53, St. Luke’s Episcopal 65

Game 2: Clarke County 78, Orange Beach 56

Game 3: Highland Home 59, Francis Maron 37

Game 4: Greene County 54, Calhoun 30

Southeast Regional

Game 5: Geneva County 70, Ariton 42

Game 6: G.W. Long 63, Abbeville 58

Game 7: Lanett 65, Vincent 25

Game 8: Central Coosa 51, LaFayette 50

Northwest Regional

Game 9: Red Bay 58, Addison 47

Game 10: Addison 53, Cold Springs 50

Game 11: Sheffield 61, Tanner 38

Game 12: Mars Hill Bible 73, Hatton 50

Northeast Regional

Game 13: Midfield 85, Southeastern 24

Game 14: Cleveland 70, Westminster-Oak Mountain 53

Game 15: North Sand Mountain 44, Spring Garden 42

Game 16: Section 71, Sand Rock 33

Class 3A

Southwest Regional

Game 1: Cottage Hill Christian 81, TR Miller 55

Game 2: Hillcrest-Evergreen 76, Mobile Christian 62

Game 3: Hale County 49, Excel 47

Game 4: Southside-Selma 77, Monroe County 60

Southeast Regional

Game 5: Houston Academy 88, New Brockton 22

Game 6: Wicksburg 49, Opp 52

Game 7: Montgomery Academy 61, Reeltown 44

Game 8: Dadeville 50, Montgomery Catholic 44

Northwest Regional

Game 9: Winfield 65, Susan Moore 28

Game 10: Brindlee Mountain 68, Oakman 56

Game 11: Clements 57, Danville 48

Game 12: Lauderdale County 75, East Lawrence 56

Northeast Regional

Game 13: Weaver 74, Childersburg 50

Game 14: Piedmont 50, Saks 28

Game 15: Sylvania 55, Hokes Bluff 47

Game 16: Plainview 68, Geraldine 39

Class 4A

Southwest Regional

Game 1: Escambia County 48, Jackson 32

Game 2: Williamson 63, Sumter Central 60

Game 3: Holt 59, Indian Springs 49

Game 4: Northside at Fultondale

Southeast Regional

Game 5: Saint James 27, Straughn 24

Game 6: B.T. Washington 71, Dale County 68

Game 7: Dallas County 52, LAMP 47

Game 8: Bibb County 79, B.T. Washington Magnet 24

Northwest Regional

Game 9: Hamilton 60, Oneonta 57

Game 10: Haleyville 79, Good Hope 57

Game 11: Brooks 73, Central-Florence 60

Game 12: Deshler 61, West Morgan 58

Northeast Regional

Game 13: Handley 77, Etowah 73

Game 14: Jacksonville 77, Anniston 53

Game 15: Priceville 71, DAR 63

Game 16: Westminster Christian 63, Madison County 44

CLASS 5A

Southwest Regional

Game 1: UMS-Wright 56, LeFlore 55

Game 2: B.C. Rain 48, Faith Academy 46

Game 3: Central-Tuscaloosa 70, Marbury 65

Game 4: Sipsey Valley 80, Elmore County 44

Southeast Regional

Game 5: Carroll 65, Greenville 56

Game 6: Charles Henderson 99, Headland 64

Game 7: Central Clay County 28, at Brewbaker Tech 49

Game 8: Pike Road 78, Sylacauga 76

Northwest Regional

Game 9: Corner at Wenonah

Game 10: Fairfield 45, Center Point 39

Game 11: Mae Jemison 75, Russellville 54

Game 12: Lee-Huntsville 88, Lawrence County 32

Northeast Regional

Game 13: Ramsay 59, Alexandria 47

Game 14: Leeds 44, Moody 38

Game 15: Boaz 65, Fairview 55

Game 16: Douglas 54, Guntersville 66

CLASS 6A

Southwest Regional

Game 1: Valley 56, Park Crossing 69

Game 2: Eufaula 77, Lee-Montgomery 65

Game 3: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 70, McAdory 52

Game 4: Hueytown 60, Paul Bryant 44

Southeast Regional

Game 5: McGill-Toolen Catholic 84, Robertsdale 38

Game 6: Blount 62, Spanish Fort 70

Game 7: Benjamin Russell 88, Chilton County 82

Game 8: Pelham 69, Stanhope Elmore 56

Northwest Regional

Game 9: Pinson Valley 66, Hartselle 57

Game 10: Cullman 68, Clay-Chalkville 50

Game 11: Scottsboro 77, Columbia 66

Game 12: Hazel Green 51, Buckhorn 38

Northeast Regional

Game 13: Homewood 81, Jasper 36

Game 14: Mountain Brook 64, Minor 54

Game 15: Huffman 57, Springville 53

Game 16: Oxford 64, Woodlawn 51

