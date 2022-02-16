Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Auburn University expanding into Huntsville

Gogue confirmed as Auburn University’s interim president after Leath departure
Gogue confirmed as Auburn University’s interim president after Leath departure
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Auburn University is expanding its footprint into the Rocket City with the acquisition of a new research facility located in the Cummings Research Park.

The university reached an agreement with LogiCore Corp. to purchase two buildings with more than 40,000 square feet of space situated on a nine-acre parcel of land on Voyager Way. The new space is located within minutes of Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 9 entrance and near many of Auburn’s research partners in defense, aerospace, law enforcement and biotech sectors.

According to the university, the facility will significantly expand Auburn’s presence in the fastest-growing tech hub in the country, establishing a permanent foundation from which Auburn can leverage its regional reputation and thriving public-private partnerships into unprecedented national prestige and influence.

The new buildings are designed to foster a new era of interagency and interdisciplinary collaboration necessary to secure the nation into the next century, according to school officials. The facility will serve as a state-of-the-art research space, collaboration engine and conference center. The schools will focus on its expertise and next-generation resources on the defense, aerospace and law enforcement agencies that call Redstone Arsenal home.

“This is a defining moment for Auburn University and the Huntsville community where today meets tomorrow,” said Jim Weyhenmeyer, university vice president for research and economic development. “This facility will fast-track connections that change the world through our valued research partnerships.”

If you would like to see a render of the new building you can click on this link.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery may has died after a 3-vehicle crash along I-65 in Lowndes County on Feb. 14, 2022.
Montgomery man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-65
A screenshot shows un unidentified adult during an altercation with a student at a Montgomery...
Video prompts investigation at Montgomery high school
.
Victim in Monday’s I-85 wreck near Auburn identified
Jeffery Hall has been fired from the Wetumpka Police Department days after being arrested by...
Wetumpka police officer fired days after arrest
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says a job offer has been extended to an "external" police chief...
Montgomery extends job offer to external police chief candidate

Latest News

WSFA 12 News will air a special documentary called "Sitting for Justice" on Feb. 26.
‘Sitting for Justice’ documentary to air on WSFA on Feb. 26
Offer made to potential new MPD chief
Offer made to potential new MPD chief
Montgomery extends job offer to external police chief candidate
Montgomery extends job offer to external police chief candidate
Birmingham Police officers looking for person who stole car with infants inside SOURCE: BPD
VIDEO: 2 infants safe after car stolen at east Birmingham gas station
Birmingham Police officers looking for person who stole car with infants inside SOURCE: BPD
Birmingham Police officers looking for person who stole car with infants inside SOURCE: BPD