Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Bill advances to allow concealed handguns without permit

The committee room fills up with law enforcement ahead of a hearing on HB272 - concealed carry...
The committee room fills up with law enforcement ahead of a hearing on HB272 - concealed carry bill - which was later approved.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would do away with the current requirement for a person to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

A divided House Public Safety Committee on Wednesday approved bill. It now moves to the full Alabama House.

State sheriffs and other law enforcement officials have opposed the legislation, arguing that the permits provide a crucial tool to combat crime and enhance public safety.

The proposal has been championed by gun-rights groups who argue that people shouldn’t have to pay a fee to carry a concealed handgun.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery may has died after a 3-vehicle crash along I-65 in Lowndes County on Feb. 14, 2022.
Montgomery man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-65
A screenshot shows un unidentified adult during an altercation with a student at a Montgomery...
Video prompts investigation at Montgomery high school
.
Victim in Monday’s I-85 wreck near Auburn identified
Jeffery Hall has been fired from the Wetumpka Police Department days after being arrested by...
Wetumpka police officer fired days after arrest
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says a job offer has been extended to an "external" police chief...
Montgomery extends job offer to external police chief candidate

Latest News

Gender neutral bathrooms include signage with a man and woman on it. (Source: WECT)
K-12 bathroom bill up for debate in Alabama Legislature
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is reacting after a tweet said the state was trying to...
Alabama Sec. of State reacts to claim that card is voter suppression
FILE - This 2018 portrait released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Connecticut's U.S....
EXPLAINER: How the latest Trump-Russia filing generated buzz
Governor Mills Announces Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan Grants to 14 School Administrative Units to...
Advocates call for expansion of Alabama pre-K program