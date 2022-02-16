City of Opelika’s court forgiveness program underway

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika’s new court forgiveness program is underway.

If you have certain municipal court charges, now until March 31, you can clear those cases without the worry of being arrested.

“This is a way to clear the record up,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.

The court forgiveness program in Opelika is offering individuals who have traffic or parking tickets, failure to appear or pay fines, or certain warrants a chance to wipe their slate clean.

Mayor Garry Fuller said the program is not a trap to get anyone arrested.

“If we can dispel these rumors that it’s a trick or a trap, then we think a lot more folks will come in,” the mayor said. “We think is a win-win. “If you don’t go and you get stopped by a police officer and they discover you have a failure to appear you’re going to be arrested.”

This program helps you avoid those additional fines if arrested and allows you to pay off those charges. You can pay cash, visa or set up a payment plan. You can also do community service or Ready to work program instead of fines and costs.

Some residents around the area are taking advantage of this program. Brandee Berry said she has five failures to appear warrants and came to have them removed from her record.

“Actually, I was coming up here to turn myself in for a few of my FTAs, but I’ve been hearing about this for a couple of weeks,” she said.

Skip Long said his neighbors are scared to come to court or get these charges taken care of.

“A lot of times, many of my neighbors have a parking ticket, have this, but because they don’t appear it begins to add up and gets worse,” Long said.

Sheriff Jay Jones said this program provides a way for people to avoid jail time and some fines.

“This gives them a chance to literally erase that issue and come up with a plan,” Sheriff Jones said.

The court forgives program does not include drug, alcohol, firearm or domestic violence cases.

If you or someone you know is interested in taking advantage of the program they need to visit the Municipal Court magistrates office located at 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Opelika. That’s next door to the police station.

