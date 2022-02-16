Class Act: Holtville High School’s Kyle Futral named principal of the year

HOLTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) – Holtville High School’s principal Kyle Futral was standing at the podium for what he thought was going to be an anti-bullying assembly. To his surprise, it was all staged….the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals representatives along with American Fidelity Assurance were there to name him Alabama’s High School Principal of the Year.

“I was reading the bio of the speaker who was coming up and it really didn’t hit me until Vic pushed me off of the podium,” Futral said.

“The morale of our educators around the state is so low right now and doing things like this just makes everyone feels better and tells them ‘hey, you’re doing a great job, ‘” said Vic Wilson, executive director of the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS).

Futral is doing a great job at Holtville High School. According to CLAS, as principal of Holtville High School, Mr. Futral has helped transform the school culture, collaborated with staff, worked on attendance numbers, and improved graduation rates.

“All the great things that’s happening in Holtville, that’s a great reflection of the high school principal,” Wilson said.

“This is an incredible honor that I definitely don’t feel worthy of, I feel like that for the last couple of years especially, we’ve just been trying to survive and figure out ways to keep teaching our kids and take care of them,” Futral said, “I am just incredibly honored to receive this award and I look forward to telling the state and the world about Holtville and Holtville High School”.

Congrats Futral on your award!

