Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

The DeLorean is back and all-electric

The DeLorean Motor Company announces the return of the iconic 1980s car in an electric version.
The DeLorean Motor Company announces the return of the iconic 1980s car in an electric version.(DeLorian Motor Company)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An iconic sports car went back to the future and then was discontinued. It’s now ready to rev up some new business.

The DeLorean Motor Company announced its official return on social media this week, with a new teaser for its reimagined DeLorean.

The DeLorean Motor Company announces the return of the iconic 1980s car in an electric version.
The DeLorean Motor Company announces the return of the iconic 1980s car in an electric version.(CNN)

The company says the new electric vehicle is set to premiere this year. It appears from the teaser the company posted that the new DeLorean will keep its signature gull-wing doors.

The DeLorean was famously used in the “Back to the Future” film trilogy, but was a short-lived car. Production of the vehicle lasted only between 1981 and 1983, which means it was no longer being made when the first “Back to the Future” hit theaters in 1985.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Coroner: 1 dead in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn
Coty Talley is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Man arrested after shots fired into car on I-65 in Montgomery
Ja’Seyon Green, 3, was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle in Montgomery on Feb. 11, 2022.
Mother of boy, 3, shot to death in Montgomery grieves, demands justice
A Montgomery may has died after a 3-vehicle crash along I-65 in Lowndes County on Feb. 14, 2022.
Montgomery man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-65
.
Victim in Monday’s I-85 wreck near Auburn identified

Latest News

Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex...
LA human trafficking operation rescues more than 80 victims
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
AP sources: White House seeks another $30B for COVID battle
Gender neutral bathrooms include signage with a man and woman on it. (Source: WECT)
K-12 bathroom bill up for debate in Alabama Legislature
FILE - The U.S. Navy Aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) left, and USS Nimitz (CVN-68)...
Driver found with bomb-making materials at California base
Alabama Community College System opens Innovation Center
Alabama Community College System opens Innovation Center