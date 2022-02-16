Advertise
Juvenile dead in weekend Brundidge shooting

An investigation is underway after a juvenile was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the...
An investigation is underway after a juvenile was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the city of Brundidge. (Stock image shown)(WALA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a juvenile was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the city of Brundidge.

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said officers responded to the 800 block of Galloway Road around 2:30 a.m. where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The minor was transported to a Dothan hospital for treatment but has since died, the chief said.

An investigation has determined four juveniles were involved in the incident, in which the gun accidently discharged.

Green said his office has turned over all information it has gathered to the Pike County coroner and district attorney’s office, which could possibly take the findings to a grand jury.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

