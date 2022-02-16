Opelika honors city’s first Black police officer
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Opelika took some time to honor a former police officer with a proclamation recognizing her as the first Black female police officer in its history.
Lucy Kirk started on the force in 1974 as a parking control officer and worked for 20 years at the Opelika Police Department, according to the city. She retired as a sergeant in 1994.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Gary Fuller and city council thanked Kirk for her service.
