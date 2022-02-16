Advertise
‘Poop train’ returning to Jefferson County?

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The infamous “poop train” may be rolling back into Alabama, but the state has put a temporary halt to it at least for now.

After a recent site visit, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management says it found a handful of empty rail cars on a new rail yard on the Big Sky Environmental landfill property that wasn’t approved by ADEM. We’re told the shipping containers possibly coming from the northeast had the same name of the company that brought in the human waste known as “biosolids” back in 2017.

ADEM has issued a cease and desist until they figure things out.

Meanwhile, the mayor of West Jefferson who took Big Sky to court over the poop train isn’t looking forward to the awful smell again if Big Sky is allowed to bring it back.

“If it was harmless then they would dump it in their own state. It looks like it’s just going to continue and they will accept anything from anyone in the United States just for financial gain no matter what the environmental cost is,” Mayor Nix said.

In response to that violation notice, ADEM received a revised operations plan from Big Sky including changes in activities, a modification request, and appropriate fees. The Department is reviewing the submittal and will request any additional information, if needed, prior to the 35-day public notice period.

“ADEM will ensure that all waste handling activities and procedures at Big Sky Environmental are protective of human health and the environment before making a permitting decision. ADEM will continue to conduct unannounced inspections (at least quarterly) at the site.”-an ADEM spokesperson said.

We’re still waiting to hear back from Big Sky on these latest developments.

