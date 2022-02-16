Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee schedule announced

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee is coming up in Selma in a few weeks.

The jubilee will be March 3-6, concluding with a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Some events going virtual while others will be in person.

On Tuesday, organizers announced this year’s events, along with some changes.

This year’s music festival will be free of charge. It will include a health village where people can be tested for everything from HIV to high blood pressure.

Also this year, the jubilee will recognize educators with a new feature called the Educators Hall of Fame.

Some other popular events that will be a little different are that the Children’s Sojourn will be virtual. Also, the annual Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King Unity Breakfast will be a drive -thru at Wallace Community College in Selma. U.S. Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina will speak at the breakfast.

Here is the full schedule:

Thursday, March 3

7 p.m.-9 p.m. - Mass Meeting, Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1431 Broad St. Speakers: TBA

Friday, March 4

6:30 a.m. - Jubilee Golf Tournament, Valley Grande Golf Course, 1009 Warrior Dr., Valley Grande, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Dr. Leroy Maxwell, 334-412-8090, Fee: $50

9 a.m.-12 p.m. - Education Summit: Theme: TBA, Dallas County Courthouse and Virtual Zoom Sessions Presenters: TBA

9 a.m.-2 p.m. - Children’s Sojourn, Virtual Sessions. Fee: $7

3 p.m.-3:30 p.m. - Induction in Legal Guardians Hall of Fame, (NVRM) 6 Hwy 80 East, Inductees: TBA

3:30 p.m.-4 p.m. - Induction into the Women’s Hall of Fame, NVRM, 6 Hwy 80 East Inductees: TBA

5 p.m.-7p.m. - Mock Trial, Dallas County Courthouse, 105 Lauderdale St. Expert Witnesses: Texas Southern Law School Students - Whether the ban on critical race theory (Black history) is in violation of the 14th Amendment

7 p.m.-9 p.m. - Public Conversation, Dallas County Courthouse, 105 Lauderdale St. Speakers: TB

Saturday, March 5

8 a.m.-10 a.m. - Foot Soldiers Breakfast, Selma Amphitheater, Tickets: $5

8 a.m.-10 a.m. - Jubilee Parade, Begins: Concordia College-2180 Broad St. to Edmund Pettus Bridge on Water Ave.

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. - Intergenerational Summit, Selma Amphitheater Guests: TBA

9 a.m.-2 p.m. - Various workshops (see workshop schedule) Virtual Zoom Platform

11 a.m.-7 p.m. - Jubilee Street Festival (Blues, Gospel, Hip Hop, R&B), Water Ave. Foot of the Pettus Bridge

7 p.m.-10 p.m. - Freedom Flame Awards Gala, Selma Amphitheater Selma, AL Honorees: TBA, Tickets: $50 (per person) $450 (per table) Performance by: TBA

Sunday, March 6

7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. - Martin Luther & Coretta Scott King Unity Breakfast, WCCS, 3000 Earl Goodwin Pkwy. Tickets: $25

10 a.m.-1 p.m. - Sunday Morning Services, various churches in Selma - Tabernacle Baptist Church, Clinton Chapel, Brown Chapel Church, First Baptist Church

1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. - Pre-march rally, Brown Chapel AME Church, 410 Martin Luther King St.

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. - Reenactment of “Bloody Sunday” march starting from Brown Chapel over Edmund Pettus Bridge

3:30 p.m.-3:45 p.m. - Post-march rally, foot of Edmund Pettus Bridge

4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. - Post-march gospel concert: Gospel tribute to foot soldiers, gospel: TBA, Foot of the Pettus Bridge, Tickets: $10 donation

This is the 56th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” and Selma to Montgomery march.

