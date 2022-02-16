Advertise
‘Sitting for Justice’ documentary to air on WSFA on Feb. 26

WSFA 12 News will air a special documentary called "Sitting for Justice" on Feb. 26.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is preparing to broadcast a special, one-hour program called “Sitting for Justice,” a documentary hosted by WSFA 12 News anchor Valorie Lawson that will delve into the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

“Sitting for Justice” goes behind the scenes of how and known stories of how the boycott came to be.

We’re talking to those with firsthand knowledge of the historic event, including Civil Rights Attorney Fred Gray, activists Claudette Colvin & Doris Crenshaw, as well as several historians.

The Bus Boycott was the catalyst that sparked the modern-day Civil Rights Movement. It also propelled Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., into the national spotlight, becoming not only the face of the Bus Boycott, but of the entire Civil Rights Movement.

The boycott played a role in the historic 1964 Civil Rights Act, as well as the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Make sure you tune in at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 to hear accounts and perspectives that you may have never gotten before.

