Strong storms possible late Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A breezy, warm Wednesday is underway for central and south Alabama... temperatures will warm into the 70s underneath a partly cloudy sky. Sustained wind speeds of 10-15 mph are expected, but gusts will kick up at times to 20-25 mph. While there is no formal burn ban, we would advise against outdoor burning today with the recent dry weather and low humidity.

Our next system will arrive late tomorrow in the form of a strong cold front. We can’t rule out a shower late tonight into the first half of tomorrow, but the bulk of the action comes late in the afternoon and ends during the overnight hours.

A line of rain and storms pushes through Thursday evening and night. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain, storms, windy conditions, and warm temperatures are all expected as this system impacts Central Alabama. The risk for strong and severe thunderstorms exists, but it is unlikely that we see a significant and widespread severe weather event.

Severe weather is possible areawide, but the western half of Central Alabama has the highest chance of seeing it. Hazards include strong to damaging wind gusts upwards of 60 mph, a tornado or two and heavy rainfall.

Severe weather is possible Thursday-Thursday night across a large region. (WSFA 12 News)

Outside of any rain or storms it will be windy with gusts upwards of 30-40 mph all day Thursday. Winds of that magnitude could cause some power outages and trees to go down. This will be especially true if the soils are wet.

Once the front clears by Friday morning we will dry out and cool back down. Temperatures will go from the 70s on Thursday to the 50s on Friday with a breeze. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures drop back down heading into the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Temps will go right back up this weekend with plenty of sunshine back in the forecast. Highs will hit the lower 60s on Saturday and the upper 60s on Sunday. Additional chances for rain arrive late Sunday night through the first half of next week.

Nothing significant or severe, but chances for showers and a few storms do exist Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers and a few storms return early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

