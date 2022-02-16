Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Strong storms possible late Thursday

Highest rain and storm coverage: 4pm Thursday to 2am Friday
Quiet today, but rain and storms arrive late tomorrow
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A breezy, warm Wednesday is underway for central and south Alabama... temperatures will warm into the 70s underneath a partly cloudy sky. Sustained wind speeds of 10-15 mph are expected, but gusts will kick up at times to 20-25 mph. While there is no formal burn ban, we would advise against outdoor burning today with the recent dry weather and low humidity.

Our next system will arrive late tomorrow in the form of a strong cold front. We can’t rule out a shower late tonight into the first half of tomorrow, but the bulk of the action comes late in the afternoon and ends during the overnight hours.

A line of rain and storms pushes through Thursday evening and night.
A line of rain and storms pushes through Thursday evening and night.(WSFA 12 News)

Rain, storms, windy conditions, and warm temperatures are all expected as this system impacts Central Alabama. The risk for strong and severe thunderstorms exists, but it is unlikely that we see a significant and widespread severe weather event.

Severe weather is possible areawide, but the western half of Central Alabama has the highest chance of seeing it. Hazards include strong to damaging wind gusts upwards of 60 mph, a tornado or two and heavy rainfall.

Severe weather is possible Thursday-Thursday night across a large region.
Severe weather is possible Thursday-Thursday night across a large region.(WSFA 12 News)

Outside of any rain or storms it will be windy with gusts upwards of 30-40 mph all day Thursday. Winds of that magnitude could cause some power outages and trees to go down. This will be especially true if the soils are wet.

Once the front clears by Friday morning we will dry out and cool back down. Temperatures will go from the 70s on Thursday to the 50s on Friday with a breeze. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures drop back down heading into the weekend.
Temperatures drop back down heading into the weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Temps will go right back up this weekend with plenty of sunshine back in the forecast. Highs will hit the lower 60s on Saturday and the upper 60s on Sunday. Additional chances for rain arrive late Sunday night through the first half of next week.

Nothing significant or severe, but chances for showers and a few storms do exist Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers and a few storms return early next week.
Showers and a few storms return early next week.(WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery may has died after a 3-vehicle crash along I-65 in Lowndes County on Feb. 14, 2022.
Montgomery man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-65
A screenshot shows un unidentified adult during an altercation with a student at a Montgomery...
Video prompts investigation at Montgomery high school
.
Victim in Monday’s I-85 wreck near Auburn identified
Jeffery Hall has been fired from the Wetumpka Police Department days after being arrested by...
Wetumpka police officer fired days after arrest
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says a job offer has been extended to an "external" police chief...
Montgomery extends job offer to external police chief candidate

Latest News

Cameron Grace, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday by a U.S. Marshals task force and charged...
Suspect arrested in October Montgomery robbery case
Raukeem Cunningham charged in case
POLICE: Wenonah High School student shot and killed while ‘play fighting’ with loaded gun; charges filed against 18-year-old
Montgomery police chief finalist decided
Montgomery police chief finalist decided
Holtville High School Principal Kyle Futral has been named 2022 Alabama High School Principal...
Class Act: Holtville High School’s Kyle Futral named principal of the year