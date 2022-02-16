Advertise
Suspect arrested in October Montgomery robbery case

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged a suspect in connection to an October robbery investigation.

Cameron Grace, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday by a U.S. Marshals task force and charged with first-degree robbery.

The crime happened around 11:45 p.m. on the night of Oct. 18 in the 5100 block of Sugar Pine Drive, according to police.

Court records that would provide background detail on the crime have not yet been filed.

Grace is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bail.

