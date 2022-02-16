Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

US wins gold, silver in Olympic ski slopestyle event

United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction.

Hall’s opening run earned a score of 90.01 and it stood up throughout the competition. His teammate Nick Goepper turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver.

Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze.

The Americans have now earned six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them, including silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Coroner: 1 dead in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn
Coty Talley is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Man arrested after shots fired into car on I-65 in Montgomery
Ja’Seyon Green, 3, was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle in Montgomery on Feb. 11, 2022.
Mother of boy, 3, shot to death in Montgomery grieves, demands justice
A Montgomery may has died after a 3-vehicle crash along I-65 in Lowndes County on Feb. 14, 2022.
Montgomery man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-65
.
Victim in Monday’s I-85 wreck near Auburn identified

Latest News

Montgomery police say a juvenile sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound on Feb. 15, 2022.
Juvenile critically injured in accidental shooting in Montgomery
Severe weather is possible late Thursday.
First Alert: Severe weather possible late Thursday
Philip Balderston, founder and CEO of Odin Properties, came before the council Tuesday to...
Montgomery apartment complex’s business license reinstated
A small plane carrying eight people crashed into the ocean off North Carolina's Outer Banks and...
North Carolina plane crash victims include 4 teens, 4 adults returning from hunting trip, sheriff says
Millbrook police report that a missing teen has been found safe.
Teen reported missing in Millbrook found safe