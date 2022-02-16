Video prompts investigation at Montgomery high school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A video being spread on social media that was reportedly recorded inside a Montgomery high school has prompted an investigation by Montgomery Public Schools.

Parents who sent the video to WSFA 12 News say it was recorded inside a classroom at Park Crossing High School.

The video shows a dispute between a student and an adult in the classroom, apparently arguing over a laptop computer. It’s unclear what happened before the video started.

WSFA 12 News reached out to MPS, and they sent us a statement saying “MPS has launched a full investigation into the matter and will take appropriate action once the investigation is completed. "

MPS said it would provide an update when the investigation is completed.

The Montgomery Police Department has not yet responded to requests for comment on whether it is also investigating.

