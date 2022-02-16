Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Woman’s HIV in remission for 14 months after stem cell transplant, researchers say

Researchers say this is the third known case of HIV remission in an individual receiving this...
Researchers say this is the third known case of HIV remission in an individual receiving this type of treatment.(MGN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman’s HIV is in remission after receiving a cord blood stem cell transplant, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Researchers say this is the third known case of HIV remission in an individual receiving stem cell transplant treatment.

The woman received the cord blood cell transplant to treat acute myeloid leukemia and has had no detectable levels of HIV for 14 months.

She was part of a study that began in 2015 designed to show the outcomes of up to 25 participants living with HIV who underwent a CCRΔ5/Δ32 cord blood cell transplant for treatment of cancer, hematopoietic disease, or another underlying disease.

Scientists theorize using chemotherapy to kill off cancerous immune cells in HIV patients and replacing them with the specific genetic mutation allows them to develop an HIV-resistant immune system, according to the report.

In this case, researchers said the woman had been infected with HIV for four years at the time she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

She successfully underwent chemotherapy and was in remission. At that time, her HIV was well-controlled with other medications but detectable.

The woman received a stem cell transplant in 2017, supplemented with adult donor cells from a relative.

“After receiving the stem cell transplant, she engrafted with 100% cord blood cells at day 100 and had no detectable HIV,” the report read.

The study team believes this third case suggests that CCRΔ5/Δ32 cord stem cell transplants should be considered to achieve HIV remission for patients who require such a transplant for other diseases.

According to the report, the first known case experienced HIV remission for 12 years and was deemed cured of the disease. He died of leukemia in September 2020.

The second case has been in HIV remission for more than 30 months.

The New York Times reports the first two patients were treated with stem cells used in bone marrow transplants.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery may has died after a 3-vehicle crash along I-65 in Lowndes County on Feb. 14, 2022.
Montgomery man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-65
A screenshot shows un unidentified adult during an altercation with a student at a Montgomery...
Video prompts investigation at Montgomery high school
.
Victim in Monday’s I-85 wreck near Auburn identified
Jeffery Hall has been fired from the Wetumpka Police Department days after being arrested by...
Wetumpka police officer fired days after arrest
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says a job offer has been extended to an "external" police chief...
Montgomery extends job offer to external police chief candidate

Latest News

For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Canada’s capital
Cameron Grace, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday by a U.S. Marshals task force and charged...
Suspect arrested in October Montgomery robbery case
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Officer testifies he didn’t realize George Floyd’s life was in danger
AT&T has announced it will stop service of the 3G network on Feb. 22, 2022.
3G network is shutting down; Some AT&T customers could lose service this month
On Wednesday White House COVID-19 response team's Senior Adviser Dr. Tom Inglesby said 80% of...
More than 50 million free COVID tests delivered to American households