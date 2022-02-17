Advertise
4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast

By WITN Web Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – Crews have recovered and identified two bodies found at the site of an airplane that went down off the North Carolina coast Sunday.

The Pilatus PC-12/47 crashed about three miles off the Outer Banks coast, WITN reported. The plane was seen behaving erratically before dropping off the radar.

Authorities say there’s no indication that anyone survived the crash.

The aircraft was carrying eight people returning from a duck hunting trip in Hyde County:

  • Ernest “Teen” Rawls, 67, Greenville, pilot
  • Jeffrey Rawls, 28, Greenville
  • Stephanie Fulcher, 42, Sea Level
  • Jonathan “Kole” McInnis, 15, Sea Level
  • Douglas “Hunter” Parks, 45, Sea Level
  • Noah Styron, 15, Cedar Island
  • Michael “Daily” Shepard, 15, Atlantic
  • Jacob “Jake” Taylor, 16, Atlantic
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County(Carteret County Public School System)

The cabin of the plane was found late Monday night in about 55 feet of water.

Dive teams were at the site earlier this week in attempts to recover bodies and electronic equipment on the aircraft.

Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said the remains of the two passengers who were positively identified have been given to their families.

The other remains will be sent to the Brody School of Medicine at ECU for additional examination and identification.

The Coast Guard suspended its search efforts and has shut down the command center.

The flight data recorder and other aircraft parts that were recovered are being turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

